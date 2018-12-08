Shah Rukh Khan has award-winning response on falling off a magazine's richest celeb list

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan was on the second position on the Forbes Magazine richest actor's list last year

Shah Rukh Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsrk.

Recently, Forbes released their list of the top richest Indian celebrities in 2018. While Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai to promote his upcoming film, Zero, he spoke about his name being excluded from the Top Richest Indian Celebrities List 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan spoke to Khaleej Times and his answer was an award-winning one! "In the last three-four days I have found out that I have fallen out of a magazine's list of rich people. I've become dearer on Twitter and poorer according to the (Forbes) survey. I just hope with this film (Zero) I become nearer! So dearer, poorer and nearer in one day! That's the life of a star!" said the superstar.

Last year, the actor bagged the second position in this list, and has now dropped down to 13. However, Shah Rukh's Twitter account was declared amongst the top 10 'Most talked about Indian Twitter Accounts' on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan received the love of 1,00,000 people as they gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star and Bauua Singh. He shared the photo on his Instagram account and wrote, "This much love for #Zero, only possible in Dubai. Thanks Global Village for the 100,000 hearts beating for Bauua, Aafia and Babita. Will convey ur #Issaqbaazi to them in India. Love u Dubaiwaalon yeh dekho Bauua ki selfie! [sic]."

Shah Rukh shared many videos from Dubai and was seen dancing on a number of songs such as Lungi Dance (Chennai Express), Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se) and Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge).

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his upcoming film Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and the trailer of the same already has broken all records of views on YouTube. Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

