Shah Rukh Khan has special caption for wife Gauri and daughter Suhana's photo

Gauri Khan had shared some pictures of hers partying with daughter Suhana in London, and Shah Rukh Khan has something really special to say about it

Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsrk

Gauri Khan is currently in London with daughter Suhana Khan and has been sharing some beautiful images of them from the exotic city. The pictures have already made their space on social media and grabbed daddy dearest Shah Rukh Khan's eyeballs. Suhana Khan is studying at Ardingly College in London, and will soon finish her course from there. Mommy Gauri Khan shared the photo of both of them partying there and captioned it as, "Partying, enjoying the final year of Ardingly (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan came across those photos and captioned it as, "Was reading and came across this line... 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother' and then this picture of the ladies... sach hi hai (sic)."



Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is an interior designer, and they both have three children together – Aryan (19) is taking filmmaking course in California, Suhana (18) is on the verge of completing her course in London and is a social media celebrity in her own right and AbRam Khan (5) is one of the most popular star-kids on the block.

Long time back, a video of Suhana acting in a play had surfaced online and went insanely viral! In the video clip, she was seen performing the role of Cinderella with a hilarious twist! Speaking of Suhana Khan foraying in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had once said that his kids - both Aryan and Suhana - were free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education.

