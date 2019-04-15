Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few actors in India to have three international doctorates

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, who is regarded as the King of Bollywood is not only a good entertainer but also a self-made man.

Shah Rukh Khan

One of the wisest and the most knowledgeable actors in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is also one of the few actors in Bollywood to receive three international doctorates from three universities. The superstar who is regarded as the King of Bollywood is not only a good entertainer, but also a self-made man.

Shah Rukh Khan believes that charity should be done with silence and dignity, the actor also feels privileged to use his status as a public figure responsibly, and has bagged another Doctorate degree in Philanthropy from the University of Law, London on April 5, 2019. After receiving two honours for a doctorate in Arts and Culture and a degree of Doctor Honoris Causa respectively, the superstar has earned a doctorate degree in Philanthropy.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the first foreign actor to be conferred the Malaysian title of Datuk, akin to a British knighthood in 2008, received his first honorary doctorate in Arts and Culture from the University of Bedfordshire, the UK, on July 10, 2009.

In 2015, the Superstar earned a degree of Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Edinburgh, and as he held the mike to convey his thoughts and experiences, it left the students in awe, proving why he is the King of Bollywood.

Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan, who is a good orator and motivational speaker, whose words come out from the struggles of his life, received a standing ovation from the audience who were scientists, academicians and elites at the TED conference in Vancouver.

