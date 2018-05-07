Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji to open Koffee With Karan Season 6?

After Anushka-Virat back out, SRK, Kajol, Rani likely to open Karan Johar's chat show as part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's 20th anniversary celebration



Karan Johar

With small screen's most sensational chat show, Koffee With Karan, returning with its sixth season this year, there is increasing curiosity about who will feature in the opening episode. Although power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were rumoured to grace the couch, latest developments suggest that Karan Johar's favourite triumvirate - Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji - is in consideration.



Shah Rukh Khan

If production sources are to be believed, Johar was gung-ho about getting Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to spill the beans on their love story and the subsequent wedding, on the show. However, dates posed a problem, given the hectic schedule of the sports star.



Kajol

We hear, Johar is hoping to take the show on floors in September and launch the new season in October. The source says, "The team is now considering bringing together the lead cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film that released on October 16 in 1998 completes two decades this year. The timing is perfect. This plan is pending approval from all parties, but the idea is enticing for everyone, especially Karan."



Rani Mukerji

It may be recalled that Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji had opened the show's second season in 2007. Another source close to the filmmaker says, "One may argue that the combination lacks novelty, but it scores on nostalgic value. The line-up is yet to be drawn. It's still in the brainstorming stage. A lot of names are being tossed around and it's too early to say." Johar hadn't responded to our text till the time of going to press.



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

