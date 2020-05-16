Shah Rukh Khan mourns demise of Red Chillies colleague Abhijeet, calls him 'his most resilient and solid ally'

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday mourned the demise of an old friend from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment - Abhijeet. The superstar got emotional as he took to his Twitter account to share the loss of his colleague.

Sharing the tweet where Red Chillies Entertainment announced Abhijeet's death, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend (sic)", he tweeted.

We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend. https://t.co/ZpXMr1NWlz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 15, 2020

On Friday, the production house had shared the news of Abhijeet's death on social media.

The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/XPeWyESFyA — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) May 15, 2020

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan along with colleague and friend Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza founded Dreamz Unlimited 1999. Together, the production company produced a few films including Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani - both proved to be box office duds. In 2003, SRK founded Red Chillies Entertainment, which has been producing successful films for over a decade.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news