Shah Rukh Khan: Obvious I'll do some films, obvious they'll be made!

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the only actors who knows how to keep his fans and followers happy and elated. He has been entertaining everyone for the last 30 years and 2019 was the only year ever since his debut that we didn't see any of his films in the cinemas. His last few films may not have fared the way he and the fans wanted, they are still excited about his next.

In yet another #AskSRK session that he held on Twitter, he spilled the beans on almost everything, even the colour of his toothbrush. Yes! Some of the questions and answers were terrific. One of the first ones was expectedly about how the actor is spending time amid the lockdown. This is what he replied- "Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!" (sic)

Have a look right here:

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

The next one was about his next film and this is something all his fans are desperately waiting for. He tweeted- "It's obvious I will do some films...it's obvious they will be made..and it's obvious you all will know." (sic) Read it right here:

Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know. https://t.co/kxUNExGoQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

A fan wrote- "SRK movie a day keeps Corona away." To which he said- " Hope we overcome the virus...faster than the number of movies I have done. Insha Allah." (sic):

Hope we overcome the virus...faster than the number of movies I have done. Insha Allah https://t.co/FYai9ZYx07 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

And lastly, when someone asked him to choose between Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, the man wrote- "Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?" (sic):

Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi? https://t.co/EuSsrTHtx5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Was this an announcement on the sly that his next director could be Rajkumar Hirani? We are waiting for the next session and an official announcement!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news