Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar or both? It's decision time for Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Salute as well as Akshay Kumar's untitled next



Kareena Kapoor Khan

After Veere Di Wedding, what will Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film be? Bebo is said to be in no hurry to embark on a signing spree as she wants to spend time with son, Taimur Ali Khan.

She has been approached for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Salute, which is a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The actor has also been offered debutant Raj Mehta's film, starring Akshay Kumar, which will be produced by Karan Johar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is mulling over the offers and will take a decision after her return from a family holiday in London.

Marriage and motherhood have had no bearing on Kareena Kapoor Khan's choice of films and roles, and never will. From slimming down to a size zero for her film to walking the ramp with a baby bump, the actress, who comes from Bollywood's famed Kapoor family, has always made a statement.

Asked if she would rethink before signing a film or before appearing in a dance number being a mother now, Kareena told IANS, "No really, I mean there is nothing wrong with song and dance. It is not derogatory. We come from a film family and our films are known for song and dance... So I will always do what I think is right, what works for my personality and my career. I might not be able to give time to a film like earlier; so I would want to work in a film that gets over within 50 days. So maybe not two to three films in a year, but I would rather do one film every year."

