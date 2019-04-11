Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh for Don3? Zoya Akhtar responds

bollywood

There are rumours of Ranveer Singh taking over the Don franchise from Shah Rukh Khan. At a recent event, Zoya was asked about Don 3, and this is what she has to say

Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh.

The original Don was by Amitabh Bachchan in 1978 with Zeenat Aman. The film's dialogues are still so fresh in people's minds. One of the most-loved films of the Indian film industry was given a twist by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani through Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006). They chose Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan for don's role, and now, Don has become a synonym to the actor.

This film's franchise was taken ahead with Don 2 (2011), again, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles with Priyanka Chopra. Ever since fans have been anxiously waiting for its third instalment. Every month rumours of the film going on floors and others keep coming up.

The current rumour doing the round is that Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy, his Gully Boy feat with Farhan Akhtar's director-sister, Zoya Akhtar. However, when Zoya was asked at an event about this news, she blatantly refused to answer this question asked by the media present there.

Zoya Akhtar said, "Neither I am Shah Rukh Khan, nor am I, Ranveer Singh or Farhan Akhtar. I won't answer this question."

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara filmmaker was further asked about her reunion with Ranveer Singh. To which, she said, "I don't know where all these news come from? There's no truth to this piece of news."

Contrary to this, there were reports of Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh will be soon reuniting for a project. They were also rumoured to be collaborating for the sequel of Gully Boy based on underground rappers.

Also Read: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti bag the title of The Creative Powerhouse of the Year

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates