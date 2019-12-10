Shah Rukh Khan proves yet again he isn't just the King of Bollywood but chivalry too!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shah Rukh Khan, given the amount of success he has seen in the last 27 years, has been hailed as the King of Bollywood. But it's no news he's also hailed as the king of chivalry too. And his recent appearance with wife Gauri Khan at an award function proved the same.

The actor graced the event along with wife Gauri Khan and the husband-wife duo looked dapper and stylish in their black attires. If Shah Rukh wore a black suit and looked stylish as ever, Gauri wore a gorgeous black gown and oozed grace and panache. But what caught everyone's attention was something else.

Everyone couldn't stop raving about the fact that Shah Rukh was seen holding Gauri's train and he proved yet again why he's the king of chivalry. Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account to share the video, take a look:

View this post on Instagram When the Queen arrives here is what KIng Khan does âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onDec 9, 2019 at 9:16am PST

The couple is one of the most adored, popular, and revered couples in Tinsel Town, and also the most stylish one. Coming back to SRK, he's all set to be back on the big screen as he has as many as three scripts ready to roll. He's in talks with Raj and DK for an action-comedy, and also is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar for their next directorial outings. We are waiting!

The actor, after the unexpected failure of Zero, took a small break from films and wanted to spend a little more time with his family. Now, after a year, he's all set to roll all over again.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates