Shah Rukh Khan recreates DDLJ 'aao' moment with son AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is on a holiday with his family and is sharing the moments with his fans through social media

Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam Khan

After a really long time, King of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan has gone on an extended vacation with his family. Wife Gauri Khan, eldest son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and the little munchkin AbRam Khan are enjoying their holiday to the fullest. Loads of photos and videos have been shared by Shah Rukh and Gauri on social media. One such video shared by the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor on his Instagram story, has him recreating the iconic scene from the film, where Shah Rukh, along with the late veteran actor Amrish Puri is feeding the pigeons in 'Punjab ke khet'.

The video has AbRam Khan feeding lumps of bread to the pigeons and is overheard saying, "Oh! They love it." While sharing this adorable video, Shah Rukh's caption won many hearts, and got nostalgia hit us hard. "Aao…Aao…Aao…all over again.. (ddlj (sic)," wrote the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor.

Well, this is not the only glimpse given by SRK from their luxurious trip, Gauri has been on a photo-sharing spree from their trip.

Take a look at the exotic photos shared by Gauri:

ðÂÂÂÂ³Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJul 4, 2018 at 4:13pm PDT



Shah Rukh Khan had shared this photo on his Instagram story

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film has King Khan play a dwarf's character. The teaser of the film starring Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in a cameo in the film was released during Ramadan, and was loved by most of them. Apart from this, Shah Rukh also has Salute, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic.

Also Read: Gauri Khan's 'Boys' Shah Rukh, Aryan And AbRam Khan Cut A Pretty Picture

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates