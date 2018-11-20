Shah Rukh Khan requests Amitabh Bachchan to stay with AbRam on Saturdays and play Doodle Jump

bollywood

AbRam Khan thinks Amitabh Bachchan is his grandpa. Shah Rukh Khan's son also wonders why he does not stay with him at Mannat. The two caught up with each other at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party recently.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam Khan. Picture Couretsy: Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam Khan believes and is convinced that Amitabh Bachchan is his father's father, and wonders why don't they stay together. AbRam had attended Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's seventh birthday on Sunday, November 18.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's munchkin AbRam spent the evening with Amitabh Bachchan and considers him to be his grandpa. In one of the photos doing the rounds on social media where AbRam is shaking hands with the megastar, the former looks in complete awe of the charismatic man standing in front of him.

Amitabh Bachchan, who essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham took to his Instagram account to share that picture and captioned it, "And this be little Abram, ShahRukh's little one .. who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his Fathers FATHER .. and wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him [sic]!!!"

There was a very cute response to this post by Shah Rukh Khan, who wants Big B to come and stay at his home on Saturdays with AbRam. "Sir aayaa karo na! Please stay at home with AbRam on Saturdays at least… he has some really amazing games on his iPad…u can play Doodle Jump with him! [sic]"

Will Big B pay heed to his request?

Also Read: Photos: Suhana Khan Steals Limelight At Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates