Photos: Suhana Khan steals limelight at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party

bollywood

Here are some of the best photos from Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party shared by wife Gauri Khan on her Instagram account. Dressed in a semi-stitched saree, Suhana Khan made heads turn

Suhana Khan with her friends. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

With Shah Rukh Khan's most-awaited film Zero up for its release next month, the actor has been in an all celebratory mood. After the mega trailer launch of Zero on his birthday, the actor threw a grand birthday bash at his Bandra residence, Mannat. The celebratory season of Diwali has also begun, and there are reasons more than one for the actor to party around.

On November 3, Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the city's most beautiful Diwali bash, and Bollywood's who's who were seen gliding on the black sky with twinkling stars at his palatial abode. However, it was the superstar's daughter Suhana Khan, who stole away the limelight from everyone. Coordinating in a black, silver and gold sequinned outfits, the Khan family made for a picture-perfect, and stood out like the utmost happy family picture ever.

Suhana Khan was dressed in a Monisha Jaising semi-stitched black and silver saree that added the glam quotient. With hair let loose and nude make-up, she looked stunning. While the whole of B-town gathered under one roof to celebrate Diwali, Suhana made merry with her cousins and friends.

Check the photo here:

Gauri Khan also took to her Instagram account to share some visually delightful photos from the Diwali celebrations. She shared photos with husband Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan, and captioned it saying, "Mood lighting this Diwali [sic]." The designs were created by none other than Gauri herself.

View this post on Instagram Mood lighting this Diwali #GauriKhanDesigns A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onNov 4, 2018 at 7:21am PST

In the other post, Gauri sent Diwali wishes to her followers with Suhana and Shah Rukh's pictures.

View this post on Instagram Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onNov 3, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

While the family photo is breaking the internet and with everyone gushing over it, daddy dearest is missing elder son Aryan. He wrote, "Arre yaar suddenly missing lil Aryan [sic]."

Arre yaar suddenly missing lil Aryan. https://t.co/edwifo4iFo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2018

Present at the party were Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi, Shahid Kapoor and many others from the fraternity.

