Shah Rukh Khan takes chopper from Vile Parle to reach Vasai for Zero's shoot

When you're the Badshah of Bollywood, living life king size comes with the tag. Shah Rukh Khan has been filming for Aanand L Rai's Zero in Vasai over the past few days. Considering the commute from his Bandra pad to the far suburb takes as long as three hours, the superstar has cut down on the time by flying to and fro the location on a chopper every day.



We hear, Shah Rukh Khan takes the chopper every evening at 6 pm from Pawan Hans in Vile Parle to reach the location by dusk. After shooting through the night in a 12-hour schedule, he flies back early morning.

A source reveals, "The drive to the location from Bandra is nearly three hours during peak hours. Since that would mean spending six hours in a car every day, Shah Rukh decided to opt for a quicker mode of transport."

The source adds that the team is currently filming the climax sequence of the romantic drama, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While the unit is stationed in Vasai, Khan and Kaif make the commute daily. "Shah Rukh usually lands at Madhuban in the outskirts of Vasai and is driven to the sets from there. He flies back to the city every morning. On Friday, Katrina too accompanied him on the ride. By now, the locals have also heard about the shoot and gather to see the stars," adds the source.

