Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate his 53rd birthday like this...
Keeping up with the tradition, Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance on the terrace of his bungalow
Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra abode, Mannat, has been bedecked ahead of his 53rd birthday tomorrow. He is known to celebrate his big day with the media and fans.
Keeping up with the tradition, he makes an appearance on the terrace of his bungalow to greet the thousands of fans who patiently wait for hours to get a glimpse of him. Several of them park themselves from midnight to ring in his birthday.
This time, it will be a double celebration as the trailer of his next, Aanand L Rai's Zero, releases on the same day. Yesterday, SRK tweeted, "Feel like thanking all of you making this journey to Mumbai to wish me and be with me on my birthday. Please be safe and love you all (sic)." The party has just begun.
I just feel like thanking all of u making this journey to Mumbai to wish me & be with me on my B’Day. Please be safe & Love u all.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 31, 2018
