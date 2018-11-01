Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate his 53rd birthday like this...

Nov 01, 2018, 12:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Keeping up with the tradition, Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance on the terrace of his bungalow

Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate his 53rd birthday like this...
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra abode, Mannat, has been bedecked ahead of his 53rd birthday tomorrow. He is known to celebrate his big day with the media and fans.

Keeping up with the tradition, he makes an appearance on the terrace of his bungalow to greet the thousands of fans who patiently wait for hours to get a glimpse of him. Several of them park themselves from midnight to ring in his birthday.

This time, it will be a double celebration as the trailer of his next, Aanand L Rai's Zero, releases on the same day. Yesterday, SRK tweeted, "Feel like thanking all of you making this journey to Mumbai to wish me and be with me on my birthday. Please be safe and love you all (sic)." The party has just begun.

Also Read: Zero Two New Posters Out, Trailer To Be Out On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Shah Rukh Khanbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Rani Mukerji reveals why Shah Rukh Khan is the most romantic hero

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK