Shah Rukh Khan to discuss love with Ekta Kapoor in Kasautii Zindagii Kay's promotional video

television

Shah Rukh Khan, we hear, will feature in a promotional video that sees him discuss love with Ekta Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan and Ekta Kapoor

Amidst reports of Shah Rukh Khan featuring on Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, mid-day got its hands on a photograph from the set of the show. SRK, we hear, will feature in a promotional video that sees him discuss love with Kapoor. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is returning to Television after 10 years with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan taking over from Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan who played Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu respectively.

It so happeded that SRK and Ekta met at a party, where the duo discussed about the reboot's arrival with a promotional video. After a few brainstorming session, Ekta decided to join in too! Khan and Kapoor will discuss timeless romance in the video, where Shah Rukh will be seen playfully prodding Ekta about her love life. Hmm... sounds super interesting, isn't it?

Ever since the makers of the iconic love saga daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay announced its sequel, the audience has been desperately waiting to watch the entire season unfold once again. Ending the wait of the viewers, the team of Star Plus took the news to Instagram to announce the premiere date of the show. They shared the teaser of the show recently.

Apart from these two main characters, there was another character that is still remembered by the fas of the iconic show. It was Urvashi Dholakia's negative role as Komolika. Several reports suggest that the reality show queen Hina Khan is most likely being considered to play the role of Komolika. It'll be a different experience for Hina's fans to see her playing an antagonist.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot to go on air from September 10

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates