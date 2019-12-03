Shah Rukh Khan to make a comeback with a comedy action-thriller?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shah Rukh Khan had taken a step back from movies after his last film, Aanand L Rai's Zero, failed to make the expected impact on the audience. The film tanked at the box office, too, after which SRK decided it was time to take some time off from the movie scene. The actor spent some time with his family and kept himself occupied with producing projects.

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, SRK has signed a film - Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's comedy action-thriller. A source revealed to the publication, "SRK has signed the stylish action film that is infused with Raj and DK's brand of quirky humour and will go on the floors next year. It is a space he hasn't explored yet." In case you didn't know, Nidimoru and Krishna are known for writing and directing films like Saif Ali Khan's zombie comedy Go Goa Gone and crime-comedy-drama Shor In The City.

SRK's film will be shot in different exotic locations in India and abroad. The source further revealed, "An international stunt crew will be designing the action in the film. Raj and DK are currently putting the finishing touches to the script. They will soon finalise the shooting locations and lock the ensemble cast, including an A-list actress for the female lead, crew and technical team."

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan had previously expressed his desire to work in an action-thriller and it seems like his wish is soon going to be fulfilled. The source concluded, "Apart from Raj and DK's next directorial, Shah Rukh has another film in his kitty, which is more in the feel-good drama zone and will also be kicking off next year."

Shah Rukh Khan is finally returning to the big screen and we can't be more excited! We can't wait to see what King Khan has in store for us in his future movies.

