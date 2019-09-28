Shah Rukh Khan to play Bill in the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Kill Bill?

Quentin Tarantino may be mulling over the third instalment of Kill Bill, but closer home, Bollywood might get its own film inspired by the cult franchise. Earlier this year, reports suggested that producer Nikhil Dwivedi was planning a project with Anurag Kashyap that would be an "homage" to the Uma Thurman starrer. Now, it has been heard that Dwivedi has turned to superstar friend Shah Rukh Khan to play a pivotal role in the actioner.



Nikhil Dwivedi

A source reveals, "Nikhil bought the remake rights earlier this year, and now, he is in the process of giving shape to the project. There has been talk about Shah Rukh stepping into the role of the antagonist, Bill. This is one of the many films that the actor is considering for his next as he is keen on working with Kashyap. However, the discussions are at the nascent stage. The team has yet to zero in on the leading lady who will breathe life into Thurman's part."



Uma Thurman

