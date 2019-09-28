MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Shah Rukh Khan to play Bill in the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Kill Bill?

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 07:26 IST | The Hitlist Team

Sources say producer Nikhil Dwivedi in talks with Shah Rukh Khan to play antagonist Bill in the remake of Uma Thurman's 2003 classic Kill Bill

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

Quentin Tarantino may be mulling over the third instalment of Kill Bill, but closer home, Bollywood might get its own film inspired by the cult franchise. Earlier this year, reports suggested that producer Nikhil Dwivedi was planning a project with Anurag Kashyap that would be an "homage" to the Uma Thurman starrer. Now, it has been heard that Dwivedi has turned to superstar friend Shah Rukh Khan to play a pivotal role in the actioner.

Nikhil Dwivedi
Nikhil Dwivedi

A source reveals, "Nikhil bought the remake rights earlier this year, and now, he is in the process of giving shape to the project. There has been talk about Shah Rukh stepping into the role of the antagonist, Bill. This is one of the many films that the actor is considering for his next as he is keen on working with Kashyap. However, the discussions are at the nascent stage. The team has yet to zero in on the leading lady who will breathe life into Thurman's part."

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Shah Rukh Khanuma thurmannikhil dwivediquentin tarantinobollywood newsEntertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan joins Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari at the Bard Of Blood screening

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK