Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Chak De director Shimit Amin?

Sources say Shimit Amin developing a two-hero project for Shah Rukh Khan, superstar continues talks with director on his return from US

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Chak De! India

In his 26-year-long career in Bollywood, it won't be wrong to say that Chak De! India (2007) remains one of Shah Rukh Khan's most celebrated films. Almost 11 years after Shimit Amin directed the superstar in the hockey drama, rumours suggest that the duo is reuniting for another film. mid-day has learnt that Amin has developed a two-hero project that has caught Khan's attention.

A source reveals, "Last year, when Chak De! India clocked a decade, Shah Rukh reconnected with Shimit. It was then that the latter discussed a concept he had in mind for Khan. The superstar liked it and asked him to work on it further. When Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai last week after wrapping up Zero's US schedule, the two met again to discuss the progress on the script. Shah Rukh is keen on the project and is likely to produce it as well."



Shimit Amin

It is also rumoured that the film is a period drama, but there's no confirmation on the same. Though Khan is said to be considering Karan Johar's next and Salute, it may be noted that the actor hasn't signed a film after Zero. The source adds that he has recommended certain changes to Amin's script, following which he will sign on the dotted line. "He wants the film to be a departure from his romantic hero image. It will also feature a younger hero as a parallel lead. Though Ayushmann Khurrana is said to be in talks, the final casting call will be taken only after SRK comes on board." We texted Amin who hadn't responded till the time of going to press.

