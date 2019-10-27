Shah Rukh Khan wishes everyone a Happy Diwali with a unique picture

Shah Rukh Khan may not have starred in any film this year but continued staying in touch with his fans via social media. And on the special occasion of Diwali, he took to his Twitter account and shared a rather unique picture with his son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan. Take a look:

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

All we can see in this picture is a close-up of their eyes and that too in black-and-white. This is a rather unique way of wishing everyone on this auspicious occasion. On October 25, his interview with David Letterman dropped on Netflix and it has been receiving a fantastic response from his fans and even critics.

People may continue to question his film choices but nobody can pinpoint his wit and intelligence. He's a man with all heart but also cerebrally gifted. We don't have too many actors in the Hindi film industry who revel in self-deprecating humour, but this actor is one of them. He hasn't only embraced his colossal failures but also taken jibes at them.

After the surprising failure of Zero, he took a break from movies and decided to give time to his family, even though Red Chillies kept him busy as a producer with Badla and Bard Of Blood, and next in line is Class of '83, starring Bobby Deol. He, as an actor, is likely to announce his next film on his birthday, and it might be with Rajkummar Hirani, followed by Atlee Kumar. Time to wait and watch!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates