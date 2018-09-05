Shah Rukh Khan: Working has become second nature to me

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with his upcoming film "Zero", says working has become "second nature" to him.

Shah Rukh on Tuesday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where a user asked him about his motivation to work hard.

"Don't know about motivation. But working has become second nature to me," Shah Rukh replied.

A Russian fan asked if "Zero" will release in their country, the 52-year-old star said: "Yes, I hope it releases there soon."

Talking about how "Zero" is shaping up, the "Dilwale" actor tweeted: "Audience has to be happy not me. I just do my best and leave the rest."

Directed by Anand L. Rai, "Zero" features SRK as a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

