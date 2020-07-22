Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat under wraps

Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing mansion, Mannat, has been covered with plastic sheets due to the ongoing monsoon. A picture of the structure has caught the fancy of fans on social media. "Is raj mahal ka naam #mannat hain, ye hum SRKians ki jannat hain (sic)," tweeted a Khan fan along with the viral photo of the actor's bungalow covered in sheets.

Some followers are also busy speculating why the actor has covered his house with plastic. "Today's picture of Mannat! Fully covered with plastic. What's happening? Any guesses?," tweeted another fan.

Mannat is one of the most popular tourist destinations of Mumbai, where you can almost always see a bunch of diehard Khan fans hanging around, clicking selfies near the gate hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The superstar is spending the lockdown at home along with his family.

Last month in June, SRK completed 28 years in Bollywood. Taking to Twitter, SRK penned a thank you note for his fans. "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting. [sic]"

Shah Rukh Khan made his foray into acting with small screen shows like Circus and Fauji. Then, in 1992, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with Deewana, which also starred late actors Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. And with the hard work he continued to put into his career, he gradually found a special place in the history of cinema and became one of the top personalities of the country. Some of his remarkable movies include the names of Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai , Swades, Chak De! India, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

