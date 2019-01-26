Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 to roll in Malaysia by year-end?

bollywood

Sources say Shah Rukh Khan to kick off Don 3 by year-end, makers procuring permission to shoot in South-east Asian country

Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan

Amidst speculation that Shah Rukh Khan has opted out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic, mid-day has learnt that the makers of Don - director Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani - have quietly begun work on the third instalment. It has been heard that the film will roll in Malaysia by year-end.

Says a trade source, "Farhan and Shah Rukh had been looking for a suitable story to take the franchise forward, and now, they have zeroed in on one. The developing of the script will take a few months. In the meantime, Farhan will shoot for his sports drama, Toofan, while SRK will be busy with the Indian Premier League.

So, they are planning to take the film on floors by year-end or early 2020. Like Don 2 (2011), a chunk of the third edition will be shot in Malaysia, and the team has already applied for a subsidy for the shoot." When mid-day asked Akhtar if he plans to start the film this year, he responded saying, "I am working on Toofan this year." Sidhwani remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor shares Shah Rukh Khan cutout from luxury suite in Kerala

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates