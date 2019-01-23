Shashi Tharoor shares Shah Rukh Khan cutout from luxury suite in Kerela

Jan 23, 2019, 14:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Writer-politician Shashi Tharoor caught up with Shah Rukh Khan at a luxury suite of a hotel in Munnar, Kerala not exactly the star, but his life-size cardboard cutout

Shashi Tharoor with a cutout of SRK

Writer-politician Shashi Tharoor caught up with Shah Rukh Khan at a luxury suite of a hotel in Munnar, Kerala — not exactly the star, but his life-size cardboard cutout. King Khan had stayed in the room during the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express (2013) which also starred Deepika Padukone. Ever since the hotel management has dedicated the room to the star. It is filled with SRK’s photographs and posters from his film.

Tharoor shared pictures of his encounter with the star on Twitter and wrote, “Dear @iamsrk, when on a brief visit to Munnar yesterday I took rest in the room you occupied in 2013, which has been converted into a shrine for you & #ChennaiExpress! Every wall is decorated w/posters of the film &the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest!

He seems to have spent a sleepless night, but then who can doze off when you have King Khan staring at you from every nook and cranny of the room? Shah Rukh has not replied to the post yet but Twitterati was excited for sure. 

