Shah Rukh Khan's jabra fan - Indonesian actor Muhammad Khan's video goes viral

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indonesian actor Muhammed Khan bagged the Best Actor gong at the Citra Pariwara Awards in Jakarta. During his acceptance speech, he said, "I dedicate it to King Khan. You are the reason I became an actor. I hope I can meet you (sic)." Muhammad also sang SRK's song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from Duplicate.

"I dedicate this award to King Khan. You are the reason why I became an actor. I hope I can meet you": Muhammad Khan (an Indonesian new actor who won Piala Citra for Best Actor in a Leading Role).



Inspiring level reached International Level. @iamsrk ððpic.twitter.com/9MOoVMOPWf — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) December 9, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan, who is holidaying in the US, saw the actor's viral video and replied, "I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor (sic)."

I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor....& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice. https://t.co/hJMZetKn4j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2019

Last heard, the Indonesian was reeling in shock. He still can't believe King Khan replied to him.

Meanwhile, West Indies cricketer-turned-musician Dwayne John Bravo -- aka DJ Bravo -- who is in India for a multi-city musical tour with his Champion team and for his new track The Chamiya Song says that he cannot wait to collaborate with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

"I see a lot of opportunity for artists from both the countries to do collaboration and, hopefully in near future, we will do more of such projects. Recently I have recorded one song with the Punjabi singer Jassi Gill, and we will release the song soon. More than musicians, I am an admirer of some of the Bollywood stars. I so wish to collaborate with them. I have to confess I am a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and I admire Deepika Padukone, too. I hope the opportunity comes, actually, I believe it will!" Bravo told IANS.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates