Shah Rukh lauds Gauri Khan for featuring in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list

Renowned interior designer and co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Gauri Khan debuts on the list of Fortune India's 50 Most Powerful Women in business this year.

Bollywood's badshah Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan never fail to give major couple goals. This time the actor praised his wife for her debut on the list of Fortune India's 50 Most Powerful Women in business this year.

Gauri, who is a renowned interior designer, has not only decorated many celebrity homes and popular restaurants but is also known for her tie-up with various International brands and local designers.

Gauri was a part of an insightful chat at the award ceremony held Monday evening. Khan spoke at length about her journey of being an interior designer.

Supporting her efforts, King Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "On our family list of 'Fortunate' she is the most powerful!."

On our family list of ‘Fortunate’ she is the most powerful! https://t.co/XWi5m1aFzg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 27, 2018

Also, earlier, SRK appreciated Gauri as she appeared on the cover of a leading magazine. He took to Twitter and wrote, "For us, she is the Cover Mother."

The couple is parents to Aryan, 21, Suhana, 18, and AbRam, 5.

Fortune India's list features some really powerful women who have achieved great heights in their respective fields. Gauri Khan featured in the list for Gauri Khan Designs.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI