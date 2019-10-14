Shah Rukh meets his 'heroes' Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme at Joy Forum
Shah Rukh Khan posed with Hollywood stars Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia and called it his fan-boy moment
Shah Rukh Khan got an opportunity to meet his heroes, veteran actors Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme in a movie event. The 53-year-old actor, who is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in Saudi Arabia film industry event Joy Forum, shared a picture with Chan and Van Damme on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
"Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes," Shah Rukh captioned the selfie he took with the two stars. Another picture of the actor, Chan and Van Damme along with "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa from the event is doing the rounds on social media.
Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero and made his Netflix debut as a producer last month with India Original series Bard of Blood. The actor, who went one a short break post the box office debacle of "Zero", recently revealed during an online Q and A session with fans that he is "working on stuff" and hopes his next project will be a "hit".
Speaking about his Bollywood journey, Shah Rukh has focused on production. His recent production is the Netflix series Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, which premiered in September, received positive reviews.
"Actually, I spoke to Sanjay (Gupta), Gaurav (Banerjee) and Uday (Shankar; chairman of Star and Disney India, and president of The Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific) and I said, this is the platform where I want to announce it. This is it. I will come here and tell everyone about. Ted Talk will be my new movie," Shah Rukh Khan stated in a media interaction.
The actor further added: "Jokes apart, I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas."
The struggling aam aadmi: As the middle-class youth, who struggles to find a job in Mumbai, SRK depicted the frustrations of the common man in such a convincing manner in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman that everyone could identify with his character. A few years later, he played a similar role in Yes Boss, and although the movie was not equally successful, it remains among SRK's memorable performances.
Characters with grey shades: Whether it was the revenge-seeking hero in Baazigar or the obsessed lover willing to go to any extent to get his lady in Darr, Shah Rukh shocked cine-goers who expected the regular romantic fare. Bollywood had never seen anything like that before, and the grey characters pitchforked SRK into superstardom.
Unrequited in love: Shah Rukh Khan gave what many consider his most charming on-screen avatar in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Despite being madly in love, SRK's character in the film sacrifices his one-sided love with a heavy heart so that two sweethearts can unite.
Eternal romantic: What do we say about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Everything SRK did in the film had the audiences spellbound. The twinkle in his eye, the madcap flirty acts, and eventually, the good guy who wins over his stern opponents, it is no surprise the film is still playing at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.
A friend in need: First in Dil To Pagal Hai, and then in Main Hoon Na, Shah Rukh played not only the romantic hero, but also a pal with great affection. Whether it was looking after Karisma Kapoor in DTPH or taking care of Amrita Rao in MHN, SRK was endearing in both.
Unconditional lover: In Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh's character, Raj Aryan Malhotra, is without his love (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), for the most part in the film, since the latter commits suicide. However, Raj picks himself up and spreads affection all around, all the while feeling his lover's presence around him.
The patriot: Agreed, Swades wasn't a success, but the film in which SRK plays a NASA scientist, who returns to his hometown in India to improve the pathetic conditions in the village, made people sit up and take notice of Shah Rukh Khan the actor.
The triumphant underdog: If Swades was proof of SRK's growing stature as a performer, Chak De! India reaffirmed that he was more than just a romantic hero. Portraying the hockey coach, who was unfairly termed a traitor by his own countrymen during his playing days, the actor came up with a heart-warming performance, one that is hard to match.
The reborn star: Om Shanti Om was a reflection of Shah Rukh's superstar status. He did everything in the film from playing a desi superman to doing an item number. However, it was his award-winning speeches delivered in two different janams (births) in this reincarnation saga that melted the hearts of the viewers.
Unassuming hubby: Imagine Shah Rukh Khan with a moustache, wearing formal trousers and a shirt, that too not tucked in neatly! Yes, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi had a rather ungainly looking SRK pitted against the beautiful Anushka Sharma. SRK, however, managed to compellingly prove in the end that this was indeed a God-made jodi.
Autistic man: My Name Is Khan was the much-awaited release of 2010 for two reasons - One: It was touted as Shah Rukh Khan's comeback of sorts. He was last seen in a leading actor role in December 2008 when Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was released. Two: It was the reunion of the magical pair of SRK-Kajol who last worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001. Shah Rukh not only won hearts with his portrayal of Rizwan Khan, but also broke box office records. SRK and Kajol, both, won Filmfare Awards for their performances.
Don't underestimate the power of a common man: Watch this film and you are sure to take that SRK dialogue home with you. This romantic action comedy directed by Rohit Shetty is the second collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om (2007). It follows the journey of Rahul (Naam toh suna hi hoga) from Mumbai to Rameshwaram and what ensues along the way after he falls in love with Meenalochni "Meena" (Deepika) the daughter of a local don. The film became SRK's first entrant into the 200 crore club!
A street fighter: Why do we walk into a movie theatre to watch a film? To be entertained. And Shah Rukh Khan does just that in Happy New Year with vibrant song-and-dance sequences, self-referential humour and action scenes.
Obsessed fan: After a considerable gap, the real Shah Rukh Khan got back with a fabulous combination of two roles; one playing a young, ebullient fan reminiscent of his vulnerable younger days and the other playing the superstar that he is today, with the charisma and power of his personality all intact. Gaurav Chandna (Shah Rukh Khan) is a Delhi boy, who runs a cyber cafe in the city, has grown up on the superstar Aryan Khan's (SRK) films and considers himself his biggest fan. It is all good till Gaurav decides to take his obsession a little too far and aspires to meet his idol. His passion takes an ugly turn when he encounters the man he revered in a not-so-flattering circumstance. Right from the beginning of this thriller, which undoubtedly boasts of one, oops, two of his best performances, it is evident why Shah Rukh Khan is needed for a film of this sort, and why only someone in his position and with his caliber could do it too.
A bootlegger who dares to think big: Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, the film features Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger in a story set against the backdrop of liquor prohibition in Gujarat. The Rahul Dholakia directorial, which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, does not see Shah Rukh in his trademark romantic avatar, and yet it has struck a chord with his fans.
A vertically challenged man: Zero showcased Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as Aafia, a girl who is a scientist living with cerebral palsy, and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood superstar named Babita Kumar. The Anand L Rai directorial features Bauua obsessed with both these women at the same time. Zero, however, didn't make the expected noise at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan, aka King Khan, has completed an incredible 27 years in Bollywood today. His Bollywood debut, Deewana, was released on this day in 1992. We take a walk down memory lane and look at his diverse portrayals in movies that have gone a long way in making him the superstar of Indian cinema
