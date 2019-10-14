Shah Rukh meets his 'heroes' Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme at Joy Forum

Shah Rukh Khan got an opportunity to meet his heroes, veteran actors Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme in a movie event. The 53-year-old actor, who is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in Saudi Arabia film industry event Joy Forum, shared a picture with Chan and Van Damme on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes," Shah Rukh captioned the selfie he took with the two stars. Another picture of the actor, Chan and Van Damme along with "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa from the event is doing the rounds on social media.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero and made his Netflix debut as a producer last month with India Original series Bard of Blood. The actor, who went one a short break post the box office debacle of "Zero", recently revealed during an online Q and A session with fans that he is "working on stuff" and hopes his next project will be a "hit".

Speaking about his Bollywood journey, Shah Rukh has focused on production. His recent production is the Netflix series Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, which premiered in September, received positive reviews.

"Actually, I spoke to Sanjay (Gupta), Gaurav (Banerjee) and Uday (Shankar; chairman of Star and Disney India, and president of The Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific) and I said, this is the platform where I want to announce it. This is it. I will come here and tell everyone about. Ted Talk will be my new movie," Shah Rukh Khan stated in a media interaction.

The actor further added: "Jokes apart, I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas."

