Shah Rukh, Salman Khan's dance-off Zero's song Issaqbaazi crosses 24 million views in 24 hours!

Issaqbaazi is a peppy rustic number which has Bauua Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan) dancing with Salman Khan as he expresses his love for Babita Kumari (Played by Katrina Kaif)

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the song

Zero has already got the internet going gaga about it. Now, the second song from the movie titled, Issaqbaazi has already garnered over 24 million views (YouTube + Instagram) in a mere 24 hours. Launched only on 4th December, Tuesday the song has already become 'chartbuster of the year'.

Issaqbaazi is a peppy rustic number which has Bauua Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan) dancing with Salman Khan as he expresses his love for Babita Kumari (Played by Katrina Kaif). The song's liveliness and desi tadka is winning hearts all over, with fans pouring in love for Salman and Shah Rukh's bromance and dance-off. The song was launched on social media on 4th December by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Aanand L. Rai, Red Chillies Entertainment, Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

Check out the song here:

Soon after the launch, it began trending at number one on YouTube and Twitter in India and around the world. It was trending in India on Twitter within five minutes after the song launch, while the hashtag #IssaqbaaziOutNow trended at the number one position.

Issaqbaazi brings back the magic of Ajay-Atul's phenomenal music, Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar's dynamic voice along with Irshad Kamil's high-spirited lyrics. Zero is an upcoming Bollywood movie, directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie stars Bollywood heart-throb Shah Rukh Khan along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

