Shaheen Bagh protesters face complaint over blocking roads

New Delhi: A complaint has been registered against protestors in Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday for blocking the road while agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

According to the Delhi Police, the complaint states that immense inconvenience has been caused to commuters, as they have to take alternative routes due to the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh area. "From the past 35 days, we have to take alternateive routes causing us immense inconvenience. It is requested that an FIR be registered and blockade be removed at once to get rid of this nuisance," the complaint said.

On Sunday, people took out a candle march to protest against the CAA, NRC, and NPR outside Jamia Millia Islamia to Shaheen Bagh, holding tricolours, placards and posters reading 'Save India, Save Constitution and Save Democracy'.

On Saturday, actor Sushant Singh joined protests at Shaheen Bagh and expressed solidarity with the students. Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chinmoy Biswal, had said that talks were being held with the protesters to persuade them to stage the agitation without blocking the roads.

Mandi House-Jantar Mantar march by students

Hundreds of students marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Monday to protest against the CAA and NRC. Students, belonging to different universities, raised slogans demanding "azaadi" from the new citizenship law and carried posters which read, 'We stand united against CAA', 'Agar tum decent hote toh dissent ko samajhte', 'Secularism up, Communalism down down'.

Kerala govt to not update NPR

The Left Front government in Kerala on Monday decided to inform the Centre it would not cooperate with the updation of NPR, saying there were fears among the public about the process and it has the "Constitutional responsibility" to alleviate them and ensure law and order. A special cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to inform the Registrar General and Census Commissioner that it was unable to cooperate with the updation of the NPR.

Dec 15

Day since when the area is closed due to the protest

