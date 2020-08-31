Shaheen Bhatt to Alia Bhatt: The highs and lows of the past few months have in no way reduced you

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt have often shared their fun and frothy pictures with fans on their respective social media accounts. The latest one goes a step further, or maybe takes a giant leap. Shaheen not only turned photographer for the actress but also penned an emotional and heartfelt note for her elder sister.

The sisters collaborated for a cover shoot for Elle, where Alia was the poser and Shaheen was the photographer, and this is what she had to write for the Gully Boy actress- "There is no introduction for the readers about who the 'real' Alia is because the way I see it, there is no secret Alia, no version of you that's cloaked in disguise."

She added, "Through this pandemic, and the last few months in lockdown the bright spot in an otherwise bleak time has been the time we've spent together. It has been through this time that I've watched the sparks of understanding blossom into a full-blown self-realisation. And there is something truly astonishing in that – being a silent observer to the poetry in motion that is someone's emotional evolution."

Talking about the whirlwind of emotions that the actress went through in these last five months, Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "In these past few months, I have witnessed you display the sort of resilience and emotional stoutness that I could only have dreamed of for you. I've watched as you've weathered incomparable loss and become acquainted with the unfamiliar texture of grief. As you've shed old roles and adopted new ones. As you've sifted with remarkable gentleness through external onslaught for fragments of insight and gratitude."

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt even shared one of her candid poses that was captured by Shaheen Bhatt, whom she described as her life line. Have a look right here:

Bhatt, this year, will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. Sadak 2 has already begun streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, her first collaboration with her father Mahesh Bhatt. She then collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed!

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

