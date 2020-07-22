Sisters' Selfie: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt enjoy the pink sunset and cool breeze in new post

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt establish some solid sibling goals as they pose together against the beautiful backdrop of the pink sunset and enjoy the cool breeze. The Raazi actor took to her Instagram account to share her new picture with her sister.

That's not all, two days ago, Shaheen Bhatt shared a picture where she could be seen standing alone and watching a similar pink sky. Her caption was quiet poetic. It read- "The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.

Rachel Carson." (sic)

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier slated to release on July 10 in cinemas, the thriller will now directly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She then collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed!

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

