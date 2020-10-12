Shaheer Sheikh on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Will miss essaying the role of Abir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been one of the most popular and successful television shows but unfortunately, is now going off air. And talking about the same is Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Abir on the show. He spoke about the show going off air and getting emotional on the last day.

In an interview with Times of India, while talking about the same, the actor said, "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character 'Abir'.

He added, "I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast have turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life."

Rupal Patel, who essayed the character of 'Meenakshi Rajvansh, also had something to say. She stated, "Every show is dear to me ...Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also holds special place in my heart. I'm thankful to Star Plus and Producer Rajan Shahi Sir for giving me this opportunity to play Meenakshi Rajvansh."

It seems the fans of the show are going to be just as emotional as the actors!

