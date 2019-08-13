Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu display 'rare maturity' in this video

bollywood

In a video shared by Shahid Kapoor on Instagram, the actor could be seen applying fun filters and fooling around with Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter and a few friends. Check it out!

A screengrab from the video Shahid Kapoor shared on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a bike trip with his buddies including Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter. The Kabir Singh actor has been keeping fans updated about his whereabouts on social media, and we must say, he seems to be having a great time on his trip.

Shahid recently shared a video on Instagram which shows him fooling around with his companions while applying goofy filters to their faces. Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Such maturity is rare", along with the video, and tagged Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter in the post.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram Such maturity is rare @ishaankhatter @khemster2 @dr.jewelgamadia @jamesdhenchu_ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onAug 13, 2019 at 12:58am PDT

How adorable is this video? We can see Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal totally in their element and just having some fun in each other's company.

Previously too, Shahid shared a few pictures from his trip, which show him having fun with his friends. "Happy vibes. Boys with their toys," the Kabir Singh actor wrote on one of the pictures he shared on Instagram.

Shahid's Europe trip comes after the success of his latest release Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box office, and critics and audiences alike have appreciated Shahid's performance in the movie.

Kabir Singh crossed a milestone in the first seven days itself by earning Rs 134.42 crore. While many films lose their hold at the box office in the second week, Kabir Singh held its own with bringing the collection of Rs 78.78 crore to the makers, making it a total of Rs 213.2 crore.

Shahid Kapoor has been in a happy space since his movie did so well. In an interview with mid-day, the actor said, "The love that the film has got is way beyond its box-office numbers. I am grateful to the audience for the kind of love they have given to the film."

He further added, "The fact that audience is accepting flawed characters shows that they have an appetite for all kinds of parts. They are viewing films in the right context. It is encouraging for this generation of actors. We don't need to feel burdened by the fact that if we are the hero, we have to be perfect. Today, the audience is mature and loves characters like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab [2016] and Kabir Singh."

