Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to welcome their second baby this week?

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is in her third trimester, is apparently due this week

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

After embracing parenthood with baby Misha in 2017, duo Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set and excited to welcome their second child very soon. Mira, who is in her third trimester is reportedly due in this month. A report in bollywoodlife says that the couple is due this week.

A source close to the couple revealed this good news to the portal by saying that the entire Kapoor family is prepping to welcome baby number two aboard. "Shahid is spending all the time with Mira. If he has to step out it is either for gym or office but otherwise he is constantly by her side," said the source.

The Padmaavat actor has already gone on a paternity break. While speaking to mid-day about going on paternity leave, Shahid had said, "During Misha's birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn't work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances."

Off late, the couple is seen spotted on a lot many lunch and dinner dates in the city. Despite the hectic schedule, hubby Shahid is leaving no chance to pamper his better half.

While he emphasises the need for paternity leave across different fields of work, Shahid points out that actors are a fortunate lot in that regard. "I am self-employed, so I think I have more freedom [to take leaves as per my convenience]. If I don't want to work for a certain period, I can do that. Having said that, life is all about finding the right balance."

The imminent diaper duties and sleepless nights will be a refreshing change of pace for him, affirms Shahid Kapoor.

Well, let's wait for the good news to arrive!

