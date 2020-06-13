Shahid Kapoor cooks for wife Mira Rajput for the first time; see photo

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently turned chef for his wife Mira Rajput. Taking to Instagram Story, Mira shared a picture of pasta that Shahid had prepared. She also revealed it was for the first time that Shahid has cooked something for her in their five years of marriage.

"The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this by far the best pasta I've eaten!!! #nobias," Mira wrote. Shahid Kapoor and Mira got married in 2015. A year later, the couple became parents to a baby girl, Misha. In 2018, Mira gave birth to a son, whom they named Zain.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony and since then their love has grown stronger. Mira is the daughter of Delhi-based businessman Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to baby girl Misha on August 26, 2016. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy on September 5, 2018, and the duo named their new-born Zain Kapoor.

Misha and Zain are one of the most adorable star kids of B-town. The cute little kiddos are the apple of everyone's eye. Just like other star babies, both the kids, particularly Misha has several fan clubs dedicated to her. Shahid and Mira often treat their fans with lovey-dovey pictures of their kids on Instagram.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's last film, Kabir Singh, did excellently at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was the story of a brilliant doctor who takes the self-destructive path when the love of his life is forced to marry another man. It earned over Rs 250 crore and became one of the highest grosser of 2019.

As of now, Shahid has signed the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey, which is the story of a cricketer and how he battles the politics within the game and his inner demons. The film was supposed to release on August 28, 2020. As the country is still observing lockdown in certain areas, Shahid Kapoor is missing his good old shoot days.

