Shahid Kapoor hires Mumbai's top talent manager Reshma Shetty

The success of his recent film Kabir Singh has got the cash registers ringing and made Shahid Kapoor a hot property. With offers pouring in, he was in need of a professional management outfit to manage his work.

Now, a source reveals that he has zeroed down on one lady in the business -Reshma Shetty, whose company Matrix will now manage his professional work. With Shahid being counted as one of the most bankable actors today after Kabir Singh has broken all records and Matrix will be handling him for the first time in all these years, this looks like a power combo already.

The actor has also apparently hiked his fees post the film making to the elite 300 crore club. The actor is rumoured to be charging a hefty 30 crore plus remuneration for his future projects. Though the Dingko Singh biopic is said to be his next, the actor might swiftly finish another project before kickstarting the film next year.

Also Read: Kabir Singh Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 275 crore mark

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates