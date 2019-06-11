Shahid Kapoor is afraid to offend his house help unlike his character in Kabir Singh

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, whose next film is the upcoming Kabir Singh, is afraid that he would offend his house help in some way. This confession is completely contrary to how his character behaves with his house help in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

If you've seen Kabir Singh's trailer, you may have seen how Shahid's house help in the movie breaks a glass and how the actor then angrily chases her as she tries to get away from him. In real life, however, Shahid Kapoor is quite afraid of offending them, apparently.

Shahid Kapoor and Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani were recently guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, and on the show, Shahid confessed to a few things. When asked what he would do if his house help breaks a glass at home in real life, Shahid said that his wife, Mira, brought along many house helps after they got married. He, however, is extremely afraid of offending the house helps, and if he were to break a glass, he would apologise and offer to clean it up.

Funny, isn't it? Later on the show, in the rapid fire round, when Shahid was asked if he were an actress, with whom would he like to be paired up in a movie. The actor replied, "Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan for their impeccable comic timing, seriousness towards fitness and dedication to work respectively."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience for more from the actors. While Shahid plays a self-destructive alcoholic, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. Recreating the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy that sees its protagonist become aggressive and an alcoholic after a failed romance, Kapoor finds himself battling the same questions on chauvinism that plagued the original film. In an interview with mid-day, Shahid asked, "Isn't it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic?"

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film releases on June 21, 2019.

