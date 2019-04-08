Shahid Kapoor is physically ready for the remake, Kabir Singh

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's trainer deconstructs how the actor lost 14 kilos for Kabir Singh, the Hindi adaptation of runaway hit Arjun Reddy

Shahid Kapoor

In a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda said that he is looking forward to watching the Hindi remake of his breakthrough film, Arjun Reddy (2017). While fans will have to wait till June to see Shahid Kapoor's interpretation of the role, his trainer Samir Jaura recounts the physical prep he underwent to develop two distinct looks for the love story. Since a portion of the film requires him to essay the role of a college student, Kapoor dedicated months in his pursuit of a lean frame.

"It was the first time since Ishq Vishk (2003) that Shahid would be seen as a college goer. So, I put him on a strict 1400-1500 calorie diet a day, along with extensive cardio sessions to achieve a lean look," says Jaura, adding that the diet was decidedly low on protein. "It was a balanced mix of veggies and carbs. Through an intense workout and diet, he lost 14 kilos. By the time the film started, Shahid was looking the part."



Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy

The Kiara Advani-starrer sees the protagonist set out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else. In order to look the part of an alcoholic, Kapoor had to alter his then-lean physique and develop a body that looked "abused and puffy". "His diet was packed with carbs, protein and dense dairy products. We had to design his workout in such a way that he looks bigger but not muscular. The original character is a doctor, so it would be inauthentic to have a doctor with six-pack abs."

