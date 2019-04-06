Here's when the teaser of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh will release

bollywood

Mark your calendars as the teaser of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh will release on April 8

Pic: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

Mark your calendars as the teaser of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh will release on April 8. The actor announced the news on his Instagram account with a fresh poster of the upcoming film and it is astounding!

He captioned the image, "Find the #kabirsingh within you."

In the poster, Shahid looks intense, shrouded in darkness and smoke. Shahid and Kiara wrapped up shooting for the film on March 29. The leading lady of the movie shared pictures from the shoot wrap.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. While Padmaavat star will be playing the lead role in the movie, Kiara, who was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, will essay the role of Preeti. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

The story is based on Arjun Reddy, a successful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

The flick which went on floors in August will hit the big screens on June 21, this year.

