Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Divyanka Tripathi: Who did the Dame Tu Cosita better?

Which actor has done the Dame Tu Cosita steps aptly?



Shahid Kapoor

Over the weekend, Shahid Kapoor shared a video in which he is seen dancing to Dame Tu Cosita. Panamanian musician El Chombo's music video, which features an animated green alien, has gone viral with netizens, which include celebrities, aping the steps and posting their videos.

The Padmaavat actor, who shot the video on the lawns of his Juhu home, has done a perfect job. Take a look:

He is known for his dancing prowess. Industry folk like Jacqueline Fernandez and TV actor Divyanka Tripathi have also shared videos dancing to the song. Dame Tu Cosita is said to be the next big thing after Korean rapper Psy's music video, Gangnam Style.

Here's how Jacqueline did the Dame tu Cosita:

