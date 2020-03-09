Shahid Kapoor: Just a day to celebrate women isn't enough

Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of International Women's Day shared a heartfelt message celebrating the spirit of womanhood saying just a single day is not enough to celebrate women, women must be celebrated at every opportunity we get.

The 39-year-old actor shared a post on Instagram and wrote: "Just a day to celebrate women isn't enough. Celebrate them every opportunity you get. For they are the hands that shaped us to be the men we are today. They nurture. They love, They give. And they always look out for us. It is their time. And it's bloody about time. Gratitude."

Shahid was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' alongside Kiara Advani which drew wide appreciation from critics and was a blockbuster hit. The 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero' actor will next be seen in sports-drama 'Jersey', a remake of a south film which will also feature Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role.

