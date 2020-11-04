Shahid Kapoor misses Mira Rajput, shares a blurred selfie with her

Shahid Kapoor is often known to share pictures and videos from his film sets or give a glimpse of how he’s preparing for his character. Over the last few weeks, he has been channeling his quirky side and the latest Instagram post is no different. This time, he had something for his wife Mira Rajput.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a blurred selfie with Mira and said how he was missing her, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #imissyou âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onNov 2, 2020 at 12:52am PST

On Sunday, November 1, Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor completed the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey after shooting in the hilly region for over a fortnight. The actors took to Twitter to extend gratitude to the state for enabling them to shoot in a safe environment amid the current scenario.

Jersey is a remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri's 2019 Telugu film. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic. "It's a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state," he tweeted.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Munchkin Misha Turns Photographer For 'Mama' Mira Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news