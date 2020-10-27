Shahid Kapoor's munchkin Misha turns photographer for 'mama' Mira Kapoor
Mira took to Instagram to share the picture clicked by her "in-house pap." The picture sees Mira seated with a bright smile at her dinner table dressed in a comfy floral attire, which she termed as her "worst OOTD."
Actor Shahid Kapoor's little munchkin Misha on Monday turned photographer for her "Mama" Mira Kapoor as she clicked a mesmerising picture of her seated at the dining table.
""Mama! Look!" I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs! #missyclicks," she wrote in the caption.
