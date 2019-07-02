Shahid Kapoor not too pleased to be clicked by paps?

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor was clicked at Mumbai airport with his family including wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and kids Misha and Zain. But apparently, the Kabir Singh actor wasn't exactly delighted with the attention

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was not too pleased to be papped at Mumbai airport. The actor was returning from Delhi with wife Mira and children, Misha and Zain. Sasha appeared to be in a bad mood. He berated the photographers and told them not to click his tots. He also had issues with the camera flash and that is understandable as it can prove to be harmful to the infants' eyes. Now if only he had instructed his team earlier, paps would have clicked them from afar. Looks like Sasha needs to take a chill pill. His latest release, Kabir Singh, is breaking box-office records. He needs to celebrate, not scowl.

The movie saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day, June 21. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore. It collected Rs. 27.91 crore on its third day and Rs. 17.54 crore on Monday, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 88.37 crore. On Wednesday, the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark, making it Shahid's first solo century. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

Also read: Kabir Singh Weekend 2 Box Office: Shahid-Kiara's love saga stands at Rs 181.57 crore

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates