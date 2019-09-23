Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh criticism: Why is everyone after my movie?

Shahid Kapoor has delivered one of the biggest hits of this year with Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh that featured Kiara Advani opposite Shahid Kapoor, made a business of over Rs 250 crore at the Box Office. The film is about a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life, Preeti (Kiara Advani).

However, the actor also had to face questions on chauvinism that plagued the remake. He also received backlash from netizens for glorifying the sexist and misogynist protagonist. When he was asked about his character at the India Today Conclave, Shahid said, "If you think cinema is an educational institution that you're taught what you should or should not to do, that's your choice. Cinema is meant to mirror life. It's about representing the truth. It's an adult film, for adults, who can distinguish between right and wrong. Are you telling me that Mr Bachchan is someone who taught people to be a thief? You know you're going to watch a movie right, it's fiction, right? I've seen situations like this in life. When a couple fights, if a third person views it, they'll have a different idea. Fundamentally, they're in love. I've seen independent women date simple boys and vice versa. That's how life is, it's unpredictable. Why is there a problem? You choose to take away what you want from the film. That's what democracy is all about."

He went on to say, "We promo-ed the film for two months. If someone's bought a ticket, they probably wanted to see something in it. The film is about a flawed character. Preeti (Kiara Advani) is a stronger character than Kabir. Kabir doesn't know how to handle himself. Every Kabir needs a Preeti in his life. No one brought up Baazigar when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor's neck in Sanju. Sab Kabir Singh ke peeche kyun pade hain?"

Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, it also starred Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

Meanwhile, the success of his last outing has made the actor a hot property. The actor has apparently hiked his fees post Kabir Singh. The actor is rumoured to be charging a hefty 30 crore plus remuneration for his future projects.

