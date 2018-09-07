Shahid Kapoor on second child: We feel like veterans this time around

bollywood

Few days before he welcomed his baby boy, new daddy Shahid Kapoor revealed how he has learnt invaluable lessons as a parent from daughter Misha

Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha at the hospital on Thursday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Hours after wife Mira Rajput became proud mother to a baby boy on Wednesday night, Shahid Kapoor rushed to the suburban hospital with baby Misha in tow. Beaming with happiness as he posed for the waiting paparazzi, the new daddy wore a look of satisfaction, content in the knowledge that the bundle of joy has completed his picture perfect family.



The couple at the baby shower. Pic/PTI

In an interview earlier in the week, Kapoor told mid-day that he felt ready to embrace fatherhood again. Admitting to being a bundle of nerves during the birth of his first child in 2016, the actor reflected that Mira and he learnt valuable lessons while raising Misha. "It's completely different this time. I think we are calmer and more relaxed," he said, adding that he was "anxious" during his first brush with fatherhood. "Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around."

Earlier this year, Kapoor announced Mira's pregnancy to the world by sharing an adorable picture of Misha with the caption 'Big sister'. When asked if the couple had made a conscious effort of moulding Misha into the role of an elder sister, Kapoor said that they tried to make the change as organic as possible for their firstborn.

"With a two-year-old, you can't tell them too much and at the same time, you can't surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her."

