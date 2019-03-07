Shahid Kapoor's photo taking approvals from 'Papa' Pankaj Kapur is winning the internet

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor is seen with his father Pankaj Kapur in the latest picture, as the duo visited an under-construction building

Shahid Kapoor with father Pankaj Kapur

There has been speculation that Shahid Kapoor is planning to move into a more spacious place from his current Juhu Tara Road home. The actor, who will be seen in the remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy - titled Kabir Singh, is balancing his film commitments with work at his new home.

Shahid and father Pankaj Kapur recently visited an under-construction building where he has bought a flat. He later posted the picture on social media and wrote, "Getting approvals from big daddy (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Getting approvals from big daddy. #papaknowsbest ##specialmoments A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onMar 5, 2019 at 9:20am PST

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Now, the actor is busy gearing up for Kabir Singh. The film also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

Not only this, Shahid Kapoor will soon turn producer with his next film based on the life of legendary Manipuri boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Kapoor will also play the titular role in the sports biopic.

Sources say that Shahid owns the rights to the Dingko Singh biopic and got Raja Krishna Menon on board to direct it. Menon is known for directing the films Airlift and Chef. The film will be shot in multiple domestic and international locations, including Manipur and New Delhi.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor celebrates 'delicious' Zain Kapoor's half birthday, see photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates