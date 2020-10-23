Shahid Kapoor posts glimpse of early morning cricket practice

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a sneak-peek from his early morning cricket practice for the upcoming film Jersey. Shahid is seen hitting a straight drive in a video he posted on Instagram . He is dressed for practice in a black T-shirt, basketball shorts, leg guards, gloves and a helmet.

"Early mornings.. wake up with drive," he wrote alongside the video. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Early mornings.. wake up with drive. ðÂÂª A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onOct 21, 2020 at 5:38pm PDT

The actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur recently completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.

