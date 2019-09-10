Shahid Kapoor reveals he wasn't sure if he and Mira would last even 15 minutes

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have been giving the world couple goals since the time they got married. The couple shares two adorable little kids - Misha and Zain - and frequently share pictures and videos from their daily lives that keep fans updated about them.

There was, however, a time when Shahid and Mira didn't share this close bond. It's not secret that theirs was an arranged match, and the two didn't have too much in common when they first met. So how did they agree to get married and find common ground? Shahid Kapoor shared all in an interview with Vogue magazine.

Apparently, the first time that Shahid and Mira met, they spoke for seven hours straight. The Kabir Singh actor told the publication, "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around... Are we even going to last 15 minutes?" Obviously, they did last and have been going strong for four years now.

Mira Rajput, admittedly, was never much into movies. Secondly, age was a factor between the two; Shahid was 35 while Mira was 21 when they met. But nothing mattered when they slowly started to know each other. Mira had to move from Delhi to Mumbai after marriage and Shahid made sure she had a smooth transition. He shares, "We've gone to parties where I've known many more people than she has. But I've always found her having more intense conversations with people she's met less than half an hour ago!"

Shahid Kapoor further added, "Our kids are the first two projects we actually did together. One year into an arranged marriage, when you haven't spent enough time together [earlier], you really evolve around each other."

While we know Shahid as the actor and performer, he believes that a large part of who he is formed after he got married. Isn't that a sweet sentiment? It's just one of the many things that make this couple one of the loveliest in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh did exceptionally well at the box office, collecting over Rs 200 crore. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was the story of a brilliant doctor who takes the self-destructive path when the love of his life is forced to marry another man. The film released on June 21, 2019.

Also read: Are Shahid and Mira Kapoor ready to move into their new home in South Mumbai?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates