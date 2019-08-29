Are Shahid and Mira Kapoor ready to move into their new home?

bollywood

According to reports, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have bought a new home in the city. Now, reports suggest that the new home is ready for the family to move in.

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, and kids Misha and Zain. Pic/Mira's Instagram account

A while ago, there were reports that Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor were looking for a new home and had found a good fit in South Bombay. The actor, who currently resides in a sea-facing Juhu apartment with his wife and kids, Misha and Zain, was looking out for a bigger space last year considering that his family was expanding.

Now, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the place Shahid bought in SoBo is ready for the family to move in. A source close to the development shared, "Shahid had been looking to move into a space that would be a better fit for his family of four. And this over 8000 square-feet apartment is expected to be ready for possession by the year-end."

The source further added, "Shahid was looking for an unrestricted view of the city, and the 500 square-feet balcony in the new house faces the Bandra-Worli sea link, offering a great view of the city's skyline. The apartment complex also features indoor facilities like spa, swimming pool, gym and ballrooms."

Apparently, the Kapoor family's new home is quite close to the apartment Deepika Padukone shares with husband Ranveer Singh. Other celebs who live close by are Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Yuvraj Singh.

Shahid Kapoor had earlier shared a picture on Instagram that made everyone wonder if the actor is buying a new home. The picture featured Shahid with dad veteran actor Pankaj Kapur looking at blueprints in an apartment.

View this post on Instagram Getting approvals from big daddy. #papaknowsbest ##specialmoments A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onMar 5, 2019 at 9:20am PST

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his latest movie release, Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh has shattered box office records and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark as well. In an interview with mid-day, Shahid Kapoor said, "The love that the film has got is way beyond its box-office numbers. I am grateful to the audience for the kind of love they have given to the film."

He further stated, "The fact that the audience is accepting flawed characters shows that they have an appetite for all kinds of parts. They are viewing films in the right context. It is encouraging for this generation of actors. We don't need to feel burdened by the fact that if we are the hero, we have to be perfect. Today, the audience is mature and loves characters like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab [2016] and Kabir Singh."

