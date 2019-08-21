Zain Kapoor is a mirror image of father Shahid Kapoor, here's proof

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor shared a childhood photo of himself with Zain's picture and posted the collage on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram account.

On Tuesday, actor Shahid Kapoor stumbled upon a black-and-white childhood photo of himself and created a collage out of it with his toddler, Zain Kapoor's picture. Zain is eleven-months old and is the second child of Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor shared the photo on Instagram and no prizes to guess that his son Zain is his father's mirror image. The actor asked his followers to point out the similarities between those two pictures. He wrote, "Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson."

View this post on Instagram Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onAug 20, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

Dhadak actor and Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter was amongst the first few to comment on the pictures. Ishaan shared a red heart emoticon whereas director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, "I can't make out at all besides the colour on pics! It's like a xerox copy." On the other hand, Rajesh Khattar, Ishaan's father asked, "Who is cuter?"

A few days ago on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mira Rajput shared a family photo of themselves where daddy-son and mommy-daughter wore same outfits. While Zain-Shahid wore a yellow kurta with pot-flowers printed on it, Misha-Mira opted for dark pink and yellow kurti paired with leggings. Adorable, we say! In the picture, Mira is helping her daughter tie rakhi to her brother Zain Kapoor, while Shahid is holding his son's hand.

View this post on Instagram Promises to keep ðÂÂ¸ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onAug 15, 2019 at 4:20am PDT

Both Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor keep sharing videos and photographs with their children on Instagram, the Kabir Singh actor's wife has claimed that she is a contemporary mom. Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he was recently on a road trip with his biker gang - Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, and others. The actors kept updating their fans with videos from their trip and their whereabouts. The trip looked a fulfilling one!

Here's a video that Shahid shared on his social media with friends where he is goofing around with his pals. He called the act as: "rare maturity."

View this post on Instagram Such maturity is rare @ishaankhatter @khemster2 @dr.jewelgamadia @jamesdhenchu_ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onAug 13, 2019 at 12:58am PDT

Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the big screens in Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh has turned out to be Shahid's highest opening film of his career and the highest grosser of 2019 with Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike next in order.

Giving his opinion about it, the Haider actor told IANS, "The two most successful films of this year are Kabir Singh and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Nobody thought these films would get these numbers. The size of a film shouldn't be defined by the money that went into making it. A big film that makes little money is a small film. And vice versa. Today, the idea has to be big."

All said and done, the actor confesses that he still feels like a newcomer, and of late he's been spotted hanging around with the industry bigwigs.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor: Shahid has even aced hat-hair

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates